Jefferson, GA (30549)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 94F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.