Dear Editor:
As most of you already have heard, Sammy Ingram is no longer employed with the City of Commerce.
He dedicated 32 years of his life to them and only needed three more years before retiring.
We want to thank everyone for the many blessings and prayers that we have received. He’d like everyone to remember the work family was left behind.
While this has been hard, we have to remember when one door closes another opens and God has a plan for us.
One last thing to say: As city residents remember that the councilman you vote for are elected officials they are voted in or out of office. They also control who is your City Manager.
Thanks again.
Sincerely,
Sammy & Sandra Ingram
