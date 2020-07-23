Dear Editor: My name is Roger I am a white male who is 51-years-old and I live in a northeastern suburb of Atlanta. I am a veteran of both the military and law enforcement and cannot for the life of me understand why our Governor, Brian Kemp, has deliberately issued an executive order overriding the ability of independent localities to issue mandatory mask orders requiring the people entering or living in these localities to wear a mask or face covering when entering public places.
However, I will propose this one scenario as a possible reason. Perhaps the Governor, with the full support of our president, want COVID 19 rates to increase in Georgia's urban and suburban areas, especially when considering the timing of this executive order was less than one day after our Governor met directly with our president.
I do not say this lightly, but overwhelmingly the suburban and urban areas of Georgia are trending towards the Democratic Party and most of the urban areas are already vote strongly Democratic. The governor, when he was secretary of state, cut the number of polling places in these areas which has already resulted the long lines on primary election day this year that the entire country saw on display just a few weeks ago.
By making mask-wearing voluntary, there will be a sub set of citizens that, if given a choice, will chose not to wear a mask in public thus endangering themselves and others they come into closer contact with (including their friends and families). The CDC has strongly indicated that the wearing of face covering greatly reduces a persons chances of contracting the virus.
In my mind, it makes sense then to mandate that all Georgians who enter public spaces wear a mask. So, why would our governor who belongs to a political party that until last the few years, it seems, were adamant that local independence of city and county governments should be respected and be allowed to control the decisions made at this level to the level of being considered sacrosanct suddenly and directly after a visit from our president change his mind and issues this order to curtail the power of independent localities to issue mask requirements?
I personally believe it is political in nature. As the rates of COVID 19 increase in Georgia, they will undoubtedly disproportionately affect higher population urban and suburban areas of our state, which just happening to be trending Democratic, or are already strongly vote Democrat this fact when paired with the reduced polling places in these areas could have the net effect of making people in these areas more fearful from entering public places in order vote in November thus suppressing voter turn out.
If in fact, this is the motivation behind our Governors snap executive order then it despicable and will directly lead to the deaths of many hundreds if not thousands of our fellow Georgians for the sake of attempting to swing the election to the GOP in our state, which is according to every poll I have read, has now become a closely matched swing state. If true, it also displays an almost sociopathic and unemphatic desire to create chaos and fear in the very citizens he has taken an oath to protect.
Whether you are a Democrat or Republican, I encourage every Georgian to request an absentee ballot or to vote early in order to minimize the number of citizens that would be required to vote in person in November. Georgia does not require a reason to request an absentee ballot and I for one almost always vote early which is safer, faster and almost always far less crowded — please utilize these options and defeat this naked political attempt to put Georgia into the GOP's win column in November over the fear caused by the deliberate machinations of our state political leaders who as of the writing of this letter seem perfectly willing to risk the very lives and well being of it own citizens for short term political gain.
In closing, I do not wish anybody whatever their political leanings to have to attend a funeral of a loved one who has died from complications of this virus. Every unnecessary death caused by this reckless executive order is a stain on the political leadership at the state level. These politicians who seem far more interested in retaining their political power here and in Washington DC and will leave many thousands of Georgian families having an empty seat at their family's tables at re unions and holiday get togethers and will for years cause many Georgians to regret the unnecessary absence of family members long after Covid 19 has passed from most American's minds and who will have been sacrificed on the alter of political expediency of a republican party whose priorities arbitrarily sacrifice these beloved family members for the sake of naked desire to maintain power. If another reason for this asinine executive order can be intelligently explained along with factual data to back it up other than a desire to suppress the vote I have nor heard it. So far, the ones I have heard thus far are that we should be done to is for the sake of the economy then the GOP has truly turned its back on humanity and is perfectly willing to kneel before the alter of greed and mammon.
If the governor of Alabama can issue a statewide public space mask requirement then what other reason could our governor wish to do the very opposite except for short term political gain and to terrorize his own citizens.
Sincerely,
Roger Bradshaw
