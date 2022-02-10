Dear Editor: As the recent recipient of the Volunteer of the Year award for the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce, I very much enjoyed reading Mike Buffington's recent article, "Chamber has made a lot of difference over the last 5 decades."
I personally look forward to seeing what role the Chamber plays in providing leadership to the housing crisis that Jackson County is facing as reported by Frank Norton and other Chamber guest speakers like John Hunt of MarketN'Sight. Jackson County has a huge housing shortage on all rungs of the housing ladder.
The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce worked with GA Power last year to support a housing study conducted by The Georgia Conservancy and MicroLife Institute. The findings of the study were presented at a recent Chamber of Commerce breakfast. The main finding was that the community must dialog about the housing crisis and actively plan for the future by making better use of available land to meet the needs of a changing demographic.
I look forward to seeing the Chamber lead the way in bringing stakeholders to the table to provide true economic benefit to all residents of the county.
Sincerely,
Anne Auer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.