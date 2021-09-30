Dear Editor:
I've closely followed the Taproom full-South-parking-lot event moratorium issue as I live right on the square. I attend most events here and was also at the recent board meeting discussing the event moratorium. I'm sorry to see the vitriol as it seems like all involved have the same goal in mind which is vitalizing Jefferson.
Most everybody sees that Mike and Jesse Martin's vision for serving our community by providing activities and energy downtown at their Taproom has largely succeeded. It used to be dead all the time downtown but now there's a big enthusiastic crowd here almost every weekend eating, drinking, playing games, listening to music and frequenting the other downtown businesses and restaurants. His recent 2nd year anniversary event was well attended and well done. Had he been allowed to throw his Fall Event, I expect it would have had even more people.
I believe the commissioners have worked to accommodate the Taproom, even changing our laws to make his establishment possible. The board represents all the citizens and businesses in town so taking a break to figure out how everyone's needs can best be served seems appropriate. I don't see that anyone's motives are suspect or based on personal animosity.
At the heart of it, there's a HUGE demand for events in downtown Jefferson. This year's Freedom Fest was more packed in than ever. The Halloween Walk is a solid line of children encircling downtown. The concerts are fairly well attended. Beth Laughinghouse nailed it at the board meeting when she said "Jefferson doesn't have a parking problem, it has a walking problem". When several thousand people show up for Freedom Fest or the Halloween walk or JHS football games, they find the places to park and walk to where they're going.
Instead of the Taproom, it may be that the city should be throwing more events like these so that all the downtown businesses are on equal footing. I look forward to the moratorium's end, working out a compromised solution and having even more wonderful events downtown.
Sincerely,
Jay Braver
Jefferson
