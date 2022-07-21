Dear Editor:
I am writing to share my thoughts on the question of adding prayer to the official agenda of the Jefferson City Council. A July 11 letter by Councilmember Maddox to City Manager Murphy contains some arguments that are confusing to me.
The letter proposes to provide "factual evidence" as to why the proposal is appropriate. I don't see where it does that.
It cites a Supreme Court case as precedent that it would be lawful to have an invocation at the Council meetings. Other background provided at the meeting cites another case further supporting that idea. I don't see the relevance of either citation in the present case in Jefferson.
First, they both examine the question of whether an existing practice violates the Establishment Clause and thus should be discontinued. The cited cases looked at the existing practices and concluded that they did not comprise a violation.
The proposal in Jefferson is to add a new practice to the council meeting agenda. That may seem like a minor point, but it has legal ramifications and creates legal exposure. A lawsuit would still require a defense by the city to establish or not the applicability of cited precedent.
Second, neither cited case looks at alternatives. They looked only at the existing practice. In my experience, courts are usually very open to considering alternatives when they are proposed, and hearings are conducted to examine which among the alternatives works best on balance. An alternative to agenda-based prayer is already in place. This is also a difference that could form the basis for legal challenge.
The point here is that there remains grounds for legal challenge. Regardless of the outcome, responding to the legal exposure would be an added cost to the city and a distraction to the business of the council.
Getting back to appropriateness. The legal citations address the question of lawfulness. And at the end of the day, it may be lawful. But that doesn't address appropriateness, especially given the existing practice putting prayer entirely in the hands of the governed, rather than requiring the council to develop a process for choosing, vetting, and inviting selected residents to participate.
As proposed, those invited to participate are limited to Jefferson churches and residents. This is not inclusive to many, including those council members who attend church outside the city and county whose pastors would not qualify.
Finally, the argument about it being inconsiderate to the lay public to keep prayer in the time for public comment is not "factual," it's a personal feeling. Further it's a practice followed by the councilmember for some years now. Is it just now becoming inconsiderate, or was it acceptably inconsiderate before as well?
The current practice is appropriate, more inclusive, and it places prayer entirely in the citizenry without the need for council oversight.
We can love and honor prayer more as it is practiced already than by institutionalizing it on the agenda.
Sincerely,
Scott Herzinger
Jefferson
