Dear Editor:
My name is Leslie Kimbell.
I am writing to you today to tell you what Winder-Barrow Community Theatre means to me and more importantly, what it means to other Barrow County residents, their families and their children.
I am a resident of Winder, a playwright, and Vice-President of the Winder-Barrow Community Theatre Board of Directors.
In the Spring of 2006, during a particularly difficult time in my life, I saw a tiny article in the newspaper about an audition for a play. I went and auditioned and I got a part. Since 2006, I have become a full-time member of WBCT, performing in shows, directing shows, sweeping floors, painting walls and selling concessions and finally becoming a member or the board of directors.
WBCT completely changed the course of my life. As the years passed, the theatre inspired me to write plays. So I wrote a play titled FOUR OLD BROADS. That play premiered right here in Winder at WBCT and SOLD OUT, then went to New York City and then on to be published by the world's largest and most prestigious theatrical publishing company, Samuel French/Concord Theatricals.
It has gone on since 2019 to have over 90 productions across the world, including Canada, England and Australia There are two sequels to FOUR OLD BROADS; FOUR OLD BROADS ON THE HIGH SEAS and THE MISS MAGNOLIA SENIOR CITIZEN BEAUTY PAGEANT. Both of these titles also premiered at WBCT and have been published, as well as my play PACKING UP POLLY that will be published later this year.
BUT THIS THIS THE MOST IMPORTANT PART: WBCT changes other lives too. It is a place that the "different" people come and make friends. It's a place where the theatre geeks get to create the theatre magic. It a safe place for LGBTQ youth from bullies. Families come there to perform together and learn about live theatre. Parents come to support their children's love of theatre and musical theatre. Kids and teens can come here and participate in our summer drama camps and learn about theatre arts, or perform in one of our Children's PLAYhouse productions.
The children that have come through our doors over the years have gone on to become drama teachers, music teachers, professional theatrical performers, professional lighting designers and technical directors. We have a young man that now runs a theater in Alaska. We have a girl who is performing in New York. We have another young man touring the country in Broadway productions and opening in a Broadway show this fall. They all started here at WBCT in Winder, Georgia where their love of theatre was nurtured and encouraged. Many of these youth were the recipient of our college scholarships.
We are also able to change lives by giving a portion of our proceeds from each show to other non-profits in Barrow County such as Food2Kids, The Tree House, Adventure Bags, The Rape Crisis Center, The Adult Daycare Center and Peace Place.
It is my understanding that some decisions are being made about the future of Colleen O. Williams building.
I implore our officials to consider what will be lost if the building does not remain open for us in the way we have been able ti use it now for 16 year. It could essentially be the end to Winder-Barrow Community Theatre and all of the wonderful things I mentioned above, not to mention the end of a place for theatre arts creation and participation in Barrow County. This is it this is the only place for live theatre.
Please understand that we are an asset to Barrow County and the City of Winder.
Our actors, directors an crew are both local and from out of town. Families coming into town to see our shows a Winder-Barrow Community Theatre, bring revenue to the local restaurants before and after the shows. On average we can have 300 to 500 people in attendance over a single show weekend. Most of these people go out to dinner and eat at some of the area restaurants and bars. They come in talking about O'Shucks, Friends and other restaurants they ate at that day, or that thy are going out after the show to Latin Flavor rooftop or Bistro Off Broad.
In Barrow County, you have multiple wonderful opportunities for all the sports such as golf, football, baseball, basketball, and multiple parks, but the Colleen O. Williams Theatre and Winder-Barrow Community Theatre is the only place in Barrow County for theatrical arts.
Please don't take our home away from us. Please see us as an asset to the city. Please don't make us remove all of our years of collected scenery, sets, props and costumes from the building. If officials take away our place to rehearse and build our sets, we will have nowhere to go and they will be closing us down.
Please take a moment to consider all of the wonderful opportunities that theatre arts provide children and adults through Winder-Barrow Community Theatre at The Colleen O. Williams theater when making you decisions and votes.
Please help keep Winder Barrow Community Theatre in their home of 16 years. Please do not put us out on the street.
Sincerely,
Leslie Kimbell
