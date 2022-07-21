Dear Editor:
Over the last few weeks, the issue of adding an invocation to the top of the Jefferson City Council agenda has been brought up by the one person in the city that seems to care about it, councilwoman Dawn Maddox.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High around 90F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: July 21, 2022 @ 11:40 am
Dear Editor:
Over the last few weeks, the issue of adding an invocation to the top of the Jefferson City Council agenda has been brought up by the one person in the city that seems to care about it, councilwoman Dawn Maddox.
I have no doubt Mrs, Maddox only has the best intentions and it is something incredibly common in her circle, but it's a solution in search of a problem that just does not exist.
Our city has a great solution in place right now that does not limit the rights of anyone, allows any prayer in any format that is not tempered by the state in what can be said, and requires no time or resources of the local government to find, vet, and schedule anyone to fill that slot.
From a perspective of a taxpayer and resident of the city, I want my public officials working on a lot of other issues than which preacher is showing up in what month to say a performative prayer —- when both from a biblical and practical side the council members can pray for guidance (as I’m sure they already do) individually on their own time in a much more meaningful way if they so choose to do so.
The council is not a church. We are a city that is growing quickly with residents of many faiths.
There is no reason to add the burden, hurt feelings and lets face it — the politics — of taking on the scheduling of local preachers to show up and do something the Bible clearly says is a private matter (Matthew 6:5).
When I see a small minority of local church leaders of the same general denomination (some leading congregations not even in the county, much less the city) signing a petition to add this, it tells me while this may have originated in good faith, there is a desire to make a statement among this group that Jefferson is a certain way and will always be so.
This isn’t about faith at all. It's about power and apparently the signers have not learned that the separation of church and state is good for both sides. Forcing the city to tacitly endorse local churches by having them on an invite list gives these same preachers motivation to not say or do things to offend the city — even if they think the city is in the wrong. This is exactly the way politics pollutes the church and something that should be avoided. I hope these leaders realize this soon.
Let’s do the conservative thing and leave things as they are now where if someone wants to give blessings to the city they are absolutely free to do so without an agenda item or a specific title in a local church.
Sincerely,
Pete Fuller
Jeffererson
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.