Dear Editor:
I think the young Miss Annika Sorrow had several “How-tos” in one brief article last week.
Not only did she articulate how to write a successful how-to, but she also impressively demonstrated how-to set lofty goals and inspire others with her remarkable youthful exuberance.
It’s obvious that her mother was an excellent teacher and her daughter a most attentive student.
From a person at least three generations removed from her, I want to thank her for a delightful article and look forward to what is to come of her journalistic endeavors.
Sincerely,
Jim Siegendorf
Jefferson
