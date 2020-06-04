Dear Editor:
In July 2019, I had to take over the care of my 87-year-old mother. I called Jackson Oaks (Bentley then) and from that time on, I never had another moment of worry about how I was going to take care of her.
From dining, activities, housekeeping, medication management, bathing and dressing, the beauty salon (oh how we miss now), the weekly physician visits, and the extremely competent staff. My mother is cared for 24/7.
I want everyone to know that the LOVE and CARE my mother has received from ALL the staff at Jackson Oaks has been above and beyond.
Has everything been absolutely perfect? Of course not. My mother has had to go the ER a couple of times, but no incident that occurred was due to incompetence on the part of Jackson Oaks. A person with dementia may think they are able to do things that were possible yesterday only to find that it is almost impossible to do today.
Have things come up missing? Yes, but all were small as I was told and shown in the documents for registering my mother at the very beginning that it was not a good idea to have valuables unsecured, so I did not. This only makes sense in a congregate setting. We are actually allowed to keep a cabinet that locks if there was anything to be secured.
One other thing that occurred was the transitioning of management companies that occurred in the fall of 2019. This came with a name change and some administrative changes. With any transition of this size, there will be blips and hiccups, but the one thing I want everyone to understand about Jackson Oaks is they heard me and they did not ignore me and supported me all the way.
I think the #1 most important thing I have done to make my mother’s time at Jackson Oaks very pleasant was to be present and involved with my mother and also the staff. Before Coivd-19, I visited 2- 4 times a week. I am in awe by the enormous dedication and commitment to provide excellent care that our HealthCare workers strive for every day.
This is a job I know I could not do, and especially now where I am locked up tight in my home living in fear of what could happen while these brave, wonderful people go out everyday and perform their duties in congregate facilities where the Covid-19 virus has no choice but to run rampant because we still don’t know enough about it.
As I write this, I have not seen or spoken to my mother in two months. But not having any contact with my mother doesn’t mean that Jackson Oaks isn’t doing their part to keep me informed. I get updates often and when I email, I get replies. When I call, I get someone to talk to every time.
I am very grateful for Jackson Oaks!
Sincerely,
Vanessa Phillips
Jefferson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.