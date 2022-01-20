Dear Editor:
Mike Buffington's recent SK Battery column was right on target.
He noted many of the things that I have been stating to certain public officials for a long time. My top concern is the "Some-Day" attitude in Commerce leadership regarding planning and development vision and urgency.
The present traffic issues on many peripheral roadways near the SK industrial area is critical considering the homes being planned, plus the traffic control tools that need to be put in place NOW, not "one of these days."
The need for consideration of a bypass around Commerce from the I-85 corridor to SR-441 to accommodate car and truck traffic for those who might work in the SK area and live in Athens or Southeast Jackson County or freight traffic to Caterpillar or Power Partners.
There is a noticeable traffic jam on Elm Street in Commerce now at periodic times daily; what will happen in the 1st and 2nd Qtr 2022 when SK cranks up, plus when Rooker develops the 600 acres on I-85 & Maysville Road?
Their Infrastructure needs will quickly become apparent. The Commerce/South Banks region will clearly have a "balanced" economy — Logistics, manufacturing and retail. SK will require skills and support that will complement Roper, Enchem and Kubota in the production arena.
Get Ready ! Are we thinking about the impact of the gateway Inland Port in Hall County that could come on line in 2023 / 2024 which will move tractor/trailer container traffic off the interstates, but will certainly increase the volume on our local and regional roadways. After all we are a Logistics jewel. Again GET READY! GET READY !
If you recall I wrote a letter recently to the editor, "What is the Plan?"
I never received a reply from officials, nor did anyone have a plan.
Again, as I have stated to Mike Buffington, I sincerely applaud that for the last 10-15 years, he has addressed issues that certainly will impact the quality of life of our county.
To be clear, it is known that I am not against economic growth nor quality education for my county; I am a transplant, but I and many others have a vested interest in the great future of Jackson County.
If you imagine a "Wagon Wheel," we are the hub of the wheel in the center of a seven-spoke "county wheel" with plenteous landspace to run on. There is much left of our 343 Sq. miles.
Investment in Commerce visionary planning will, without a doubt, pay dividends now and in the future.
Buffington, keep up the good work.
I recently came across his "Newcomer" article written, I believe, in 1996, that Betty and I saved after we transferred here.
Sincerely,
Jim Scott
Commerce
