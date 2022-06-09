Dear Editor:
I read with much interest the letter to the editor written by Ron Peavey last week. This is not to disparage the other articles in The Jackson Herald, but this was by far the most refreshing, informative, and factual article I have read in a long, long time. It showed intelligence, wisdom, insight, discernment, research and knowledge. I would have suggested he send a copy to the ones who make the laws but because the letter has the aforementioned characteristics I don’t think the majority of our politicians could even begin to comprehend what he said. He certainly put things in perspective. The problem is not guns. The problem is definitely in the minds of the ones who misuse them. Thank you, Ron Peavey!
If we are looking for somewhere to place the blame for these senseless mass shootings, I suggest we quit trying to place it on some inanimate object such as guns. The blame must be placed on the person(s) who commit the act and on the people and things that influence them. I want to deal with just one of those things today: the media.
It is my opinion that the media is giving these people exactly what they want — publicity. They want to be famous. They envision their names in the headlines. I would love to see the media (Newspapers, Radio, Television, Social Media, etc.) covenant to never reveal the name of the perpetrator and then to make a public statement to that effect. They need to make it clear that they may reveal everything about them including what a despicable and terrible person they are, but they will never publish their name. That is not the kind of publicity I believe they would be willing to die for. All of the facts can be reported in detail without revealing the name publicly. So I personally place a share of the blame for these mass shootings, not on the weapon used, but on the media who give the perpretrators exactly what they want.
Sincerely,
Jack Lawson
Jefferson
