Dear Editor:
President Donald Trump is worse than I thought. When he declared his candidacy for president, I did not think he would be elected. Then, I thought we would survive four years. Now, I’m not so sure.
As I have said repeatedly, Trump is a liar. He has been all his life. I can speak with some authority since I almost am as old as he is and have been aware of his screeds and braggadocio since he was in his 20s.
I quit listening to him some time ago since he is lying or grossly exaggerating every time he speaks. The last week or so has confirmed that.
I thought I understood why his supporters voted for him: A combination of the most unelectable Democrat in my lifetime and a desire by his supporters to give a giant middle finger to the political structure of our country.
I do understand that second reason. Many years I have felt the same way. Presidential candidates have always left a lot to be deserved.
In nearly every president’s race, I have voted "against" someone rather than “for” a candidate. I will do so again.
That giant middle finger remains a powerful attraction for me, but I have grown a bit wiser as I’ve grown older. I do understand that voting against one candidate means I am voting for another and his or her theories.
But my illusions about outcomes are few. I recognize Trump’s defeat would not magically right our politics. Trump is only the extreme version of Republicanism.
David Perdue is another example of the move to the extreme. None of his opponents for a second term fill me with any enthusiasm, but I will vote for whoever is opposite him.
It did not have to be this way. Perdue showed great promise when he ran the first time; I hoped he might become the new Sam Nunn.
Instead, he has become a sycophant and toady for Trump. He has no backbone (witness the change in his positions on Russia and trade).
Only in the last week or two, have I worried about Trump. He is such a small, insecure man as evidenced by his complete abandonment of the responsibilities of his office in the face of the coronavirus pandemic and now over the protests about the killing of George Floyd.
The absurdity of him holding up a Bible outside St. John’s church was the final break for me. Trump has no faith in or acceptance of the Bible.
Now, I wonder if he will accept a defeat and if he will face that. I am relying on the military to stand up to him. I hope that trust is not misplaced.
Sincerely,
Ron Bridgeman
Jefferson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.