Dear Editor:
While reading a book from a favorite author, I came across something that I think is worth mentioning.
On of the characters remarks about an event and the response is something like, "What we see here is a barometer of moral deficit."
Yep, isn't that what we are seeing?
Sincerely,
Carolyn Porter
Jefferson
