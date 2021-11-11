Dear Editor:
My younger daughter and I were discussing a recent letter to the editor in which the author says that the world seems upside-down and backwards.
We have found both points of agreement and points of contention.
Our world indeed seems to have turned upside down. Covid-19 has caused tremendous social and economic turmoil, and we are still in its grip. Needed legislation has lessened the economic damage, but huge social and economic problems remain unsolved.
It is fair to ask which political party has effectively fought back against the despair and confusion of the last two years?
The previous letter’s author suggests that Democrats are somehow responsible for our pain and that Democrats have done nothing to make things better because “they have no concern for middle and lower classes.”
Both history and current events show both concern for us all and solid accomplishment. Consider Medicare, Social Security, pandemic stimulus money, the child tax credit, and free Covid-19 vaccines. Democrats also are fighting for fair taxes on the very rich, many of whom presently pay no taxes at all.
Our country does not need politicians blasting their opposition or fear mongering. We need them to work together — without name calling or malice — to make America a healthier nation both politically and socially.
Sincerely,
Tom Bellhouse
