Dear Editor: I'm an 93-year-old female. I just had a doctor's appointment, the best one I've ever had. My blood pressure was perfect, my weight at 117 lbs. and everything else was good.
But I am very unhappy. I have lived in this place for 37 years and I can truthfully say that I have had the worst telephone service that has ever been.
I can't use a cell phone because I am blind, but I have set here through this darn corona thing not being able to go anywhere and have had no telephone to rely on.
I wear my phone around my neck, that is my only comfort.
I would love to talk to my church members, but no such thing. It seems that I will live forever and I had to complain about something.
Please fix my phone.
Sincerely,
Mrs. Jean P. Savage
Maysville
