Dear Editor:
I am a citizen of Jefferson (District 2) and it has come to my attention that reinstatement of an invocation prior to each council session is being considered.
This issue concerns me on many levels, but the most obvious opposition to this is creating a solution where there isn't a problem.
From my understanding, the city council has functioned without an invocation for the last 15 years or so. There has always been a free speech/public comment opportunity at the end of every session for any and all to comment, speak, offer support, opposition and/or prayer.
This also seems like pursuing this "problem" is a waste of the city's time and taxpayer dollars when more time, discussion and finances could be put towards bettering our community. For example, installing sidewalks for safer and more convenient walkability around town, improving our current city parks and adding additional parks and facilities for our growing community, or planning and building an aquatic center/natatorium/water park that would serve everyone and put money back into our city.
On a personal level, as a person of faith, I find this exercise of unnecessarily mandating prayer rather than allowing prayer when one is so moved (as is the case currently) to be a disingenuous exhibition of performative virtue that cheapens both prayer and the primary function of local government.
Local civic leaders are elected to carry out the business of the city and represent ALL citizens regardless of their faith. If I want spiritual guidance I will seek it in the church. If I want a sidewalk repaired I will go to City Hall. I do not confuse the two and I sincerely hope that you don't either.
Our city is currently growing at a record pace, and our council would better serve the current and future residents of Jefferson by focusing on maintaining and improving the city's infrastructure for that inevitable growth.
Thank you for your time.
Sincerely,
Amanda Robinson
