Dear Editor:
The Jackson Herald's front page article (Aug 19, 2020) on the 9th Congressional District runoff race barely mentioned the Democratic winner, Devin Pandy, except to predict that he would likely lose because he is running as a Democrat in an overwhelmingly Republican district.
Devon Pandy is worth a look for voters of both parties. Devin comes from a family of US veterans and active service members. He served 21 years and five foreign deployments before retiring from the Army in 2014. His areas of expertise in the Army involved logistics and military intelligence. He is articulate, compassionate, and seems to have a good grasp of the needs of the people in the 9th District and our place in the world at large. Devin has pledged to work with lawmakers from both parties to address issues rather than politics.
It is true that this area has been solidly Republican for many years. However, in the early 1960's, a car in Commerce with a Republican bumper sticker would likely be keyed or egged.
Times change, issues change, minds change, party agendas change, and voter demographics change.
Sincerely,
Doug Makemson
Jackson County
