Dear Editor:
In now way, shape, or form should this be construed as any type of defense of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s recent tweets. The congresswoman, in my opinion, serves mostly as a counter weight to several representatives out on the Left side of the scale. I’d like to think that her noise drowns out the noise coming from the likes of A.O.C. , Adam Schiff, and Maxine Waters.
Mike Buffington's recent editorial on Greene’s recent tweets calling for a National Divorce along political lines implied that Greene was advocating for a divorce along racial lines. Yes, Greene often comes across as a flake and an embarrassment to Georgia, however, to equate her personal and singular call for a National Divorce, Blue Nation and Red Nation, to some evidence of increasing extremism taking hold of the GOP, is a reflection of an increasing bias taking hold in the liberal media in this country.
When I read Greene’s tweets, race never entered my mind; Red States and Blue States entered my mind, nothing more, nothing less. Your editorial seemed to be a random mix of opinions and truths in search of a point. In a way, it reminded me of a point that Biden once tried to make with his remark, “Poor kids are just as bright as White kids”. Conflation, however intended, is never constructive.
In trying to understand Greene’s tweets , it is probably best to avoid departing too far from what she actually said. It certainly isn’t productive to put words into her tweets, nor change the meaning of the words that she used. Red isn’t White, and Blue isn’t Black and Brown. Red, Blue, and Purple, in the political, are nothing more than a Venn diagram, with all the overlap. Sadly, we too often focus on the outer reaches of the groups, to the exclusion of the overlap. There is a fringe “White nationalism” within the Red circle, and a fringe “Black nationalism” within the Blue. One fringe group wants its own nation in the Pacific Northwest, the other wants its own nation in the Southeast. Neither of these two hate groups occupy the center of either circle; both groups are on the fringes, where they’ve always been and should remain. Between those two fringe groups, and between those two corners of the country, exists a huge expanse of commonality, if we can only find our way back to finding it, or even looking for it.
Buffington's editorial began on race and segregation, shifted to demographics and housing, and ended on political affiliation. As is so often the case, the use of vague historical reference and statistical citation, in the absence of any discussion on cause and effect, or context, deprives discourse of achieving any remedy.
So many people in Blue cities (Democrat governed) across this country suffer with high crime, failing schools, and a general lack of opportunity. Leftist District Attorneys, backed by George Soros and the DNC, refuse to prosecute crime. As crime rates rise, more and more corporations chose to leave one Blue city after another. Just this week, Cracker Barrel followed Walmart in closing every location in Portland, Oregon; Walgreens continues to shutter stores in San Francisco; hundreds of thousands of people are leaving Illinois, New York, New Jersey, and California, most of them choosing to live in a Red State. I’m pretty sure this is what Greene was attempting to say with her tweets, not that I agree with her.
In the middle of your column, you wrote: “For one thing, housing prices alone create socio-economic and demographic segregation.” Anybody who sincerely desires to address disparities in home ownership in 2023 America has to concentrate on the small paragraph in your column just below that, “And over the last couple of decades, this demographic divide has also come to reflect different political values and CHOICES.” Along racial lines, White, Black, and Hispanic, the respective percentages of home ownership in the U.S. run virtually parallel to the respective percentages of single parent households, albeit inverted. Those with two incomes buy homes, those with one income rent, demographics and government statistics bare that out. For children living in single-parent homes, the odds of living in poverty are great, regardless of race.
Red and Blue, in my opinion, mostly denote differing values related to several socio-economic factors: Family, education, work ethic, controlled borders/immigration, law and order, and love of country/community. Unlike Greene, and others on the fringes, I recognize and appreciate the overlap.
Sincerely,
Ron Peavey
Jefferson
