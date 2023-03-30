Dear Editor:

In now way, shape, or form should this be construed as any type of defense of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s recent tweets. The congresswoman, in my opinion, serves mostly as a counter weight to several representatives out on the Left side of the scale. I’d like to think that her noise drowns out the noise coming from the likes of A.O.C. , Adam Schiff, and Maxine Waters.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.