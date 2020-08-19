Dear Editor:
The U.S. Constitution calls it the Postal Service. It is not intended to be operated as a business. It is a service to U.S. residents.
The rural parts of the country cannot be treated as a business. Just as we do not have broadband service, we do not have "profitable" service in those areas either — and are not expected to have.
Since Ronald Reagain made the argument that postal deliveries should be "businesslike" and should not be subsidized by the U.S. Treasury, the argument has been made that "efficiency" is more important than certainty.
Since the postal service was created as part of the Constitution — as the idea of Benjamin Franklin — it has been subsidized by the Congress, and should be.
The questions of machines, efficiency and public sector unions, can and should be debated. But that should be done through the business of Congress, not as part of the negotiation for this election. Neither should this be part of a coronavirus bill, it should be done as routinely as approving the minutes of Congress.
It is a service. It should be treated as such, despite the ravings of a president.
Sincerely,
Ron Bridgeman
Jefferson
