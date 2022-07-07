Dear Editor:
Thank you for quoting me accurately in the June 22 edition of The Jackson Herald on the topic of formal prayer being added to the agenda of the meetings of the Jefferson City Council.
When the topic came up under “Other Business” at the June 13 work session, without public notice of any kind, it appeared the proposer had invited speakers to support her position and anticipated a vote — if not at the work session, then at council’s June 20 voting session.
I was grateful that Mayor Jon Howell stopped that runaway train to provide a chance for the community to react.
The City of Jefferson — many years ago — expanded the opportunity for prayer at council meetings by moving it to the “Public Comment” portion of its agenda, providing the chance for anyone to offer a prayer of any kind during work sessions and voting sessions.
As near as I can tell, the council has operated quite well under that elegant, inclusive arrangement, with members making decisions for a diverse population — one that is growing and becoming more diverse — without a ceremonial prayer to open its meetings.
It’s hard for me to imagine that the performance of a prayer would have changed any of that hard work by the elected officials whose work must be done in public settings.
And, make no mistake: What is being proposed is official performance. There are lots of scenarios for how twice-a-month invocation “spots” could be parceled out, but the fact remains that, AS IT STANDS TODAY, anyone attending any meeting has the opportunity to offer a prayer or words of encouragement or whatever sentiment they are sincerely — or insincerely — moved to present.
The current arrangement does not require one minute of staff time. It does not require a dime of taxpayer funds.
It simply requires one council member to accept the fact that she is trying to impose a solution where there is no problem. It is divisive and serves no other purpose than to divide.
Sincerely,
Karen Bridgeman
