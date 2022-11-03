Dear Editor:
Mike Buffington’s recent editorial, “Elections process under attack,” seemed to capture one side of the story regarding issues affecting our elections, and only one side. Borrowing the last sentence from his editorial, “We ignore the current attacks on democracy at our own peril.” I couldn’t agree more.
The 2020 General Election occurred 4 years after the 2016 General Election. How much of a threat to our democracy is it to have the losing candidate (Hillary Clinton), as well as former U.S. president (Carter), publicly claiming that the declared winner of the 2016 Election (Trump) somehow stole the election and was thus illegitimate? Carter went as far as to allege that Trump had been put into office by the Russians. We all know what the House and the media did with that for several years following that election.
On Inauguration Day 2017, black clad mask wearing thugs, among hundreds of demonstrators protesting Trump’s swearing-in, clashed with police near the White House, injuring a half dozen officers. Those “mostly peaceful” protestors threw rocks and bottles at Capitol Police, who were forced to respond with tear gas and stun grenades.
The “mostly peaceful” demonstrators cheered as the thugs hurled objects through the windows of a police van. The group shattered the windows of a Bank of America branch and a local McDonalds restaurant. Vehicles were set on fire, garbage cans were dragged into the streets near the Whitehouse and set ablaze.
As Buffington stated in his piece, “By creating chaos, those groups want to cast doubt about the entire elections process and undermine Americans’ trust in the system”.
Any threat against our democracy, regardless of the political faction perpetrating the threat, is a threat against our democracy. In 2009, The Justice Department filed a lawsuit under The Voting Rights Act against a branch of The Black Panther Party and three of its members. On Election Day 2008, the group was part of a NATIONWIDE effort to deploy New Black Panther members to polling locations. The intimidation continued at the hearing, when King Samir Shabazz, the Panther who infamously dangled his billy club in front of a Philadelphia polling station, got up, stood in front of the witnesses testifying against him, and photographed the three men.
While on the subject of Philadelphia and threats to our elections, I’d be remiss to leave out former U.S. Congressman Michael “Ozzy” Myers. He pled guilty to conspiracy to deprive voters of their civil rights, bribery, obstruction of Justice, falsification of voting records, and conspiracy to illegally vote in a federal election for orchestrating schemes to fraudulently stuffing the ballot boxes for Democrat candidates in the 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018 Pennsylvania elections.
One judge, Domenick J. Demuro, also pleaded guilty. He certified fraudulent voting machine receipts as valid, after adding fake votes for various Democrat candidates.
The 2020 General Election will probably go down in the history books as the most unique election in U.S. history. From Covid and social media, to mass mail out ballots and shifting election laws, the 2020 Election should serve as an example of how not to have an election. At the very least, the election should have an asterisk beside it.
For those paying attention to the crazy 2020 election cycle, it’s worth noting that Nate Silver, editor in chief of FiveThirtyEight, felt it necessary to write that “Liberal public health elites” pushed Pfizer to “change its original protocols” that govern its authorization of vaccines, so that the decision would be put off until after the 2020 election. That seems to put icing on the cake of what should be referred to as The Covid Election of 2020. Nothing was normal about that election.
On the social media front, Facebooks Mark Zuckerberg was compelled to tell blogger Joe Rogan that Facebook was wrong to ban (censor) The Post’s Hunter Biden laptop story, while taking a swipe at Twitter for doing the same. Social media’s role in selective censoring during the 2020 election cycle will be studied for years to come.
Buffington’s column mentioned that, “No democracy can survive if its elections system is broken on purpose by fanatics with an agenda.” This seems to a suitable spot to list a few headlines from across the nation from the past several election cycles.
Sept. 22, 2022: Larimar county GOP HQ’s vandalized.
Aug. 29, 2022: Florida Seminole county GOP office vandalized. “Eat s#$@ Fascists” painted on windows after Biden refers to Republicans as Fascists.
Sept. 12, 2022: Nebraska Republican Party’s statewide office in downtown Lincoln vandalized.
June 13, 2022: Republican office building vandalized in Olympia. Lit flares tossed through windows.
March 3, 2022: Republican HQ’s in San Jose vandalized.
Jan. 7, 2021: Jackson county (Oregon) Republican Party office vandalized. Offices were damaged twice in the summer of 2019.
Jan. 7, 2021: Pima county (Arizona) Republican Party HQ’s vandalized.
Sept. 7, 2020: Michigan Republican Party HQ’s vandalized in Lansing.
Sept. 11, 2020: Virginia Republican Party HQ’s damaged overnight, chairman says.
Nov. 1, 2020: Florence county Republican Party office vandalized.
Oct. 29, 2018: Republican Party HQ’s vandalized by gunfire in Volusia county, Florida.
Nov. 5, 2020: Kittitas county Republican Party HQ’s vandalized on election night.
Nov. 6, 2020: Douglas county (Washington state) Republican Party HQ’s vandalized yet again, 7th attack in 2020.
June 17, 2020: Sarasota county GOP office vandalized in late May.
Our nation is in desperate need of voter confidence in our elections. How we return trust to our elections is debatable. However, election integrity concerns isn’t a new thing. As Chicago’s Mayor Richard J. Daley famously said during the 1960 General Election, “Vote early…..and vote often”. That election has been contested and debated for over 60 years now; for reasons already given, 2016 and 2020 will be as well. The integrity of the upcoming election, as well all future elections, will be directly connected to the checks and balances within the system, as well as in the media’s balanced reporting.
Sincerely,
Ron Peavey
Jefferson
