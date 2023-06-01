Dear Editor:
Much is being made of what is referred to as off-grid living. For awhile, during the 1940s, my family lived off-grid. Back in those days, as the Great Depression was winding down, it was called living poor in rural America.
My family lived in a 3 room shotgun-shack with no indoor plumbing or electricity. We had wood burning heaters and Mama cooked on a wood burning stove. Our water came from a nearby spring. We had no health insurance, government safety net, or a motor vehicle. Our food source was a garden, a nearby pond that contained fish, a few chickens, and wild game. We always had a few store bought items such as salt, sugar, cornmeal and flour. What little money we had came mostly from bartering and the sale of wild game pelts my daddy, a hunter and fur trapper, sold in Natchez, Mississippi.
I tip my hat to today's adventures who choose-for a variety of reasons-to try their hand at off-grid living. There was a time, though, when living off the grid was not to make some kind of politicai statement, and it was rarely looked upon as an adventure or preferred lifestyle. But it was a way of living that allowed many poor Americans to survive hard times.
Sincerely,
Claude Diamond
Braselton
