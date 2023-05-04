Dear Editor:
It is with some regret that I announce that I will not be seeking a subsequent term during the 2023 November election for the City of Jefferson District 5 Councilmember seat.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Dear Editor:
It is with some regret that I announce that I will not be seeking a subsequent term during the 2023 November election for the City of Jefferson District 5 Councilmember seat.
While my intentions at the start of the year were focused on preparing for the upcoming campaign season, my family and I have recently entertained opportunities that will be taking us out of Jefferson in the coming months. Although that move for our family is real, I fully intend to serve the remainder of my term with the same level of dedication and focus as I have during the previous three years on council, whether that be through the end of this year or through my last days as a resident of this city.
I want to express my gratitude to the people of District 5 who trusted in me to be their voice on council. I want to thank the folks in my district who came to know me and trust in me to be their voice as well. I also want to thank all the folks in the City of Jefferson who have supported me through my time on council. I could not have done this as effectively without your input, wisdom, and guidance.
Thank you especially to my fellow 2020 Council Members Steve Kinney, Mac Gramley, Mayor Jon Howell, and Mark Mobley who all supported me as a new council member and as interim mayor during an especially strange time as we faced the challenges of a global pandemic together. Thank you to City Manager Priscilla Murphy for always being available and willing to tackle problems together. Thank you to all persons along the way who have shared their wisdom with me in this time.
While I am regretful to have to give up these responsibilities, I wish for nothing but the best for all my associates on council, at city hall, and at all the departments in the City of Jefferson. We’ve done some great work together, but for now my work here is coming to an end. Here’s to you all for making a better City of Jefferson in the years ahead.
Thank you, Jefferson.
Sincerely,
Clint Roberts
City of Jefferson District 5 Council Member
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.