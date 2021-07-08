Dear Editor:
I read with some bemusement Mike Buffington's opinion piece on Georgia’s new election law.
He essentially makes the same points that the Biden Administration has previously made…..to which the ultra-liberal Washington Post awarded not one, not two, not three but four Pinocchio’s.
He asserts the law is an attempt by the GOP to put their thumb on the voting scale. I assert that the law is an attempt to remove the one-ton thumb that the progressive, liberal democrats currently have on that scale.
Equally as egregious is the Biden administration's willingness to encourage hundreds of thousands of illegals to enter our country in the hopes of garnering future votes with no regard for the cost and damage it is doing to our country.
This administration (besides blaming Trump for the crisis) claims they want to find the “root cause” for this massive illegal immigration. I suggest they look in the mirror.
To put icing on the cake, now that they have Executive and Legislative power they want to deny the states the ability to write their own election laws and Federalize them with H.R. 1. Talk about thumbs on the scale!
Sincerely,
Jim Siegendorf
Jefferson
(Buffington responds: Jim, thanks for your letter. However, no where in your missive do you rebut any of the details discussed in that column; instead, you veer off on a diatribe that has nothing to do with SB202. Changing the subject won't change the facts.)
