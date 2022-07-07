Dear Editor:
So this?
There isn’t a cross on top of City Hall. The separation of church and state is important to me and many other Jefferson citizens. Some are Christian, some are not.
Jefferson City Council member Dawn Maddox who wants to reinstate prayer as a regular part of meetings may well hold deep and heartfelt religious beliefs. But imposing those beliefs on the proceedings of city council serves no legitimate council-related purpose.
Our nation’s fastest growing religious affiliation is “NONE.” The imposition of religious practices on the city’s secular legislative body, even when done with attempts to avoid favoritism, violates the most basic religious freedom: freedom from religion.
Let those who believe that prayer benefits their performance in council engage in their practice before meetings. Seeing as there is already a place in the public comments section for prayer, there is no need to make the change of just one member of council.
The city council is a secular body with a secular purpose. Ignoring that fact unnecessarily complicates the council’s important work. The mayor and fellow council members are elected to do the business of the city only, not to preach or proselytize.
Sincerely,
Jill Reiter
Jefferson
