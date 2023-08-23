Dear Editor:
I am reaching out to you in hopes you will help support our petition to amend the unified development code of Jackson county to include and protect the backyard beekeepers of Jackson County.
As a passionate backyard beekeeper, I am deeply committed to the well-being of our local ecosystem and the preservation of our precious pollinators and the benefits they bring to the families of Jackson County, Georgia. However, I have encountered significant obstacles due to the current Jackson County Land Use Management Code. Therefore, I kindly request your support in amending this code to address and permit backyard beekeeping.
I began my beekeeping journey several years ago by researching and studying honeybees and beekeeping in any way I could. To do my due diligence, I also checked in Jackson County's Land Use Management code to see if there were any restrictions for backyard beekeeping and found none, in fact it wasn't even addressed. I didn't find this at all concerning considering Jackson county's heritage and deep roots in agriculture and so I continued with my research and preparation and a few years later to our delight our family welcomed our colony of honeybees to our backyard where we have lovingly cared for and tended to them since. They have truly brought our family so much enjoyment and really been a great addition to our family's vegetable garden.
However, after a complaint we received a notice that our beloved honeybees may have to be removed as they are in violation of county code. As the code is currently written there is no reference to backyard beekeeping but a restriction on animal production as a primary use in a residential area with very little explanation or context. This restriction could be construed to apply to backyard beekeepers such as myself keeping conservative hives for personal use and enjoyment. The Planning and Development Director of Jackson County Planning and Zoning Department now has the power to decide as to whether or not being a backyard beekeeper in a residential area will be permitted. This determination will affect myself as well as most of the backyard beekeepers, and their honeybees, in Jackson County.
Backyard beekeeping is an essential practice that not only benefits individual beekeepers but also contributes significantly to our community and environment as a whole. Bees play a vital role in pollinating plants, including many crops that are crucial for food production. The majority of honeybees in Jackson County and throughout Georgia are kept in residential areas by backyard beekeepers. Backyard beekeeping is a sustainable way to help the honeybees, which are currently dying off from Colony Collapse Disorder. Because honeybees pollinate a full one-third of the food we eat, backyard beekeeping also boosts local food security. We believe having an ordinance, similar to other surrounding counties, that specifically allows backyard beekeepers to keep honeybees in areas zoned residential is critically important to the survival of the European honeybee.
Considering the plight of the honeybee, and the benefits they provide, it should not be made more difficult or even illegal to keep honeybees in your backyard. Please sign this petition urging Planning and Zoning Department to allow us and other Jackson county homeowners to keep bees on their property and to change the Unified Development Code to allow for backyard beekeeping. Jefferson itself is a host to many honeybee hives, including one atop Crawford Long Museum, and is proudly registered as an official Bee City by Bee City USA, however, just outside city limits local Jackson county beekeepers and their honeybees are at risk.
I kindly urge you to consider the significant benefits of amending the Jackson County Land Use Management Code to permit backyard beekeeping.
Together, we can make a positive change for our ecosystem, promote food security, and foster a deeper connection with nature. Sign this petition today to show your support for allowing backyard beekeeping in Jackson County!
Thank you for your attention and consideration.
Sincerely,
Brittani Spivey
Link to online petition: https://chng.it/rfhcN9hXst
