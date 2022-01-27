Dear Editor:
A young British doctor visiting family in the Atlanta metro area was killed while he slept by a stray bullet recently.
Doesn't this sound all too familiar?
Perhaps you can remember similar circumstances for a 4-year-old boy killed in much the same way in Kansas City about 2-3 years ago.
Fortunately, the Kansas City murder situation did work its way up the priority list where a task force of federal agents was deployed to nine cities experiencing dire increases in carjackings, murders and other violent crime. These federal officers — over the course of about 6 months — managed to arrest 6,000 criminals (467 of them for murder). They seized 2600 illegal firearms, 32 kilos heroin, 17 kilos fentanyl, 300 kilos meta-amphetamines, 134 kilos cocaine, and $11 million in cash.
Seems like a great start to the crime problem facing our nation right? Well apparently not. You see the program was given the name Operation Legend and was initiated over the last summer of the Trump administration. In one of Joe Biden’s first executive orders in February 2021, he canceled Operation Legend with the stroke of a pen. Nobody has asked him why.
This was a lost opportunity for the federal government to take an ongoing role when local governments lack the funding and/or political will power to take action. Crime is high on the list of issues affecting our nation and keeping people safe is the government's primary responsibilities. The current administration is not concerned with such matters. They'd rather focus on the current voting rights legislation which is in reality a federal takeover of a state's rights issue and aimed at ensuring they have a clear voting advantage for decades to come.
Sincerely,
Jimmy Jones
Talmo
(0) comments
