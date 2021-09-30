Dear Editor: I was visiting the Jackson County Courthouse recently. As I was sitting in my car, I noticed the tattered and raggedy flags that were flying from the flagpole.
I am sorry, but I am patriotic. In my opinion, it would not be to expensive to replace the flags with new ones. I think several people from Jackson County would agree.
Sincerely,
Martha Smith
Jefferson
