Dear Editor:
Now we are treated to Republican fantasies about new employees in the IRS "coming for the middle class and small business people" with a "strike force that goes in with AK-15s already loaded, ready to shoot."
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Dear Editor:
Now we are treated to Republican fantasies about new employees in the IRS "coming for the middle class and small business people" with a "strike force that goes in with AK-15s already loaded, ready to shoot."
Apparently, a bill signed into law last week includes an additional $80 billion for the IRS. Upgrading antiquated computer systems and hiring additional employees to enforce tax laws might help offset the cutting the GOP has done on the agency for the past ten years or so.
But Republicans apparently believe voters will believe anything, including statements about an "IRS Army."
Where are truthful adults? Where are Tom Crow and Andrew Clyde now? Why aren't responsible Republicans hollering from the rooftops that this is nonsense?
The GOP is incapable of telling the truth. If their lips are moving, they are lying. Much like Trump.
Sincerely,
Ron Bridgeman
Jefferson
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.