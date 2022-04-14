Dear Editor:
Are Jackson County and Georgia officials responsive to residents requests for help?
It appears not!
The county has left extensive amounts of clay exposed on their Gum Springs Park site for 19 months. Every time it rains hard, clay and water come rushing down spreading out into a large neighborhood pond below. The pond has been orange from eroded clay for 19 months, only clearing some once, briefly! This pond has many fish, turtles, herons, geese, white and mallard ducks. It has a paved walking loop with a dock, gazebo and is the only designated walking area being enjoyed year round by many neighbors.
The county has not put in place all the measures for controlling erosion advised by the soil and erosion specialists they hired. You would think with all their many delays they would take more care to prevent erosion. Instead they have been careless. The project is still a mess, undone, with large areas of clay left exposed going on 20 months now! It was supposed to be finished in a year's time (August 2021).
We sent a respectful email with multiple photos of the problem asking for help with erosion control from the Jackson County manager. After no response, we emailed the Georgia EPD storm water specialist with multiple photos copying the county manager. We asked for an inspection of the site. No response. We called her assistant to verify she received the email. The storm water specialist called back not acknowledging our email, but passing us off to contact the Director of the EPD. She said she couldn't schedule an inspection. The soil and erosion specialist told us she does schedule inspections.
Someone is not telling the truth! We emailed a request with multiple photos to the Director of the EPD. His assistant assured us she would make certain he saw our email but again no response! Where do residents turn when they are ignored by there County and State officials? We are asking our county and state officials to take action and do the jobs they were appointed to do!
Sincerely,
Michael and Linda Harris
Jefferson
