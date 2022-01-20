Dear Editor:
As a Jefferson Middle School student, this past week, I witnessed my friends and other girls being dress coded based on subjective opinions. Girls have been dress coded for their shirts being too short, too tight, or too baggy. They have also been told they were showing off their body and it was inappropriate. This dress code is targeting the girls and is sexist. The boys are allowed to wear short shorts and sweatpants that are tight but they don’t have to wear a shirt that covers their bottom and nothing is said or done. This is wrong. The girls are being dress coded for shirts within the dress code and are being commented on by teachers. The morning of Thursday, January 13th teachers lined the eighth grade hall waiting for students to dress code. Three of my friends were wearing leggings and sweatshirts that covered the seat of their pants and something was said to them. Two of the girls were wearing team shirts the school gave to them. One friend was dress coded for a rip on her jeans above mid thigh that was covered. During break that day teachers were walking around looking for students to dress code. The next day a student was dress coded because her leggings were too long.
The reason I am writing is because this needs to change. The Jefferson Middle School dress code states “any clothing that is excessively tight, for example: leggings, spandex pants, yoga pants, etc. must be worn with a top that covers the seat of the pants.” The girls who were commented on had shirts that covered their bottom. If they couldn’t change they couldn’t return to class. The Handbook also states “Jefferson Middle School administration reserves the right to determine whether a student’s appearance to include clothing attire, hair, makeup and accessories is within the limits and guidelines of the dress code.” The dress code needs to be amended, it is currently outdated and has outdated beliefs and ideals.
Girls are scared to leave the classroom or come to school because they might get dress coded. Teachers say the school is a safe environment but students feel judged and self conscious. This environment makes it hard for students to learn. It’s already hard enough being in middle school, but when you are being dress coded in front of the class it just makes it worse.
I am not against having a dress code. The reason for the dress code is to make sure people don’t cross the line with what they wear. I think the admin and the counselors need to listen to the students and our ideas on what the line is. The dress code is mostly reasonable but some things need to be changed. Mostly the way the dress code is being enforced is the problem. Our clothes shouldn’t be inspected the minute we get to school. A safe place shouldn’t be one we are scared to walk around in.
Sincerely,
(Student's name withheld)
