Dear Editor:
The GOP fever has hit Jackson County, hard though that is to believe. The election commission members Jeff Hughes and Larry Ewing, apparently have swallowed the Kool-Aid that Trump won the presidential election despite recount upon recount all over the country.
The pair, according to The Jackson Herald, want to give up any influence Jackson County may have in elections and let the state decide the winner. Wonder what they will say when the Democrats again control the state.
I hope Rep. Tommy Benton will stay out of this fight and let the legislature and courts deal with it.
No good way exists to have elections without doing so on a nonpartisan basis. I might note that I have had the same view through three states and nearly 40 years.
The Herald did not say but another article cited Hughes' view that Jackson County should not certify its results until DeKalb County is reported. It did not say but I find it noteworthy that DeKalb County is majority black. I don't know that is a factor, but it would not surprise me.
Absentee voting also is proposed to be gutted. Since I am in the elderly category, I likely would not be affected. Again, wonder how it would affect the proposal if the Democrats controlled the state.
I haven't seen any indication that elections in Jackson County are anything but fairly run. I hope our next secretary of state is committed to truth in elections. The current one seems to be in that camp.
If anything, elections should be easier.
Sincerely,
Ron Bridgeman
Jefferson
