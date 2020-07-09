Dear Editor: Thank goodness for Representative Tommy Benton, who had the intelligence to see a so called “hate crime“ bill for what it really is and the guts to vote against it. Anybody with any brains at all knows that this law will only be applied one way. Too bad our caving governor can’t admit the same thing.
Now that our local elected officials have embraced the latest movement and joined the mob in the streets, it’s going to be very interesting to see their position when the mob decides it’s time for the Confederate monuments in downtown Jefferson to come down. Trust me, that day is coming.
I am greatly concerned where this country is headed. I remember the original Russian collusion when they declared that they would destroy us without firing a shot. They would destroy us from within, and they knew that racial divide was the best way to do it.
Where are we headed? If Joe Biden and his black, female Vice President win, you can kiss the Constitution good-bye. Pelosi, Schiff, and AOC will start calling the shots because poor Joe hasn’t had an original thought in 30 years.
If Trump wins re-election, I’m afraid the rioting, looting, and burning will get worse to the point that it will almost be a civil war.
I pray that I’m wrong.
Sincerely,
Tim Harris
Jefferson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.