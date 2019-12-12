Dear Editor: Many county residents may not be aware that the Jackson County planners are currently conducting a mandated series of open meetings to gather public input into the planning for the next decade.
The meetings are the third Monday of each month, at 10 a.m. in the Jackson County Administration Building in Jefferson.
The Dec. 16 meeting will focus on future land use in the county. Because of the recent successful efforts to attract industry to the county, the pressures for development of farmland and timberland will be intense going forward. Do we need parks? Green space? Farms? Buffers between industrial zones and residential areas?
Last month, the meeting was about water and the planning for water use. There were only two members of the public there, including me.
I hope that this letter will let more citizens know about the chance to have their voices heard and I hope to see some of you Monday in Jefferson.
Sincerely,
Doug Makemson
Nicholson
