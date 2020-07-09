Dear Editor: “We hold these Truths to be self-evident, that all Men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness—That to secure these Rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just Powers from the Consent of the Governed,” Declaration of Independence, July 4, 1776.
These truths are what the recent civil unrest is about. Systemic racism, controlling women’s reproductive capabilities but not men’s, health care for some but not for all, ensuring the one-percent gets richer while the working poor get poorer is not equality. Civil protesters are demanding leaders that live up to these truths.
Government derives its power from citizens. We give our consent through our votes. Obstacles that discourage voter participation take away consent. The Republican-controlled Georgia legislature wanted to prohibit county election boards from mailing out applications for absentee ballots to registered voters. No evidence exists, however, that voting absentee benefits one party more than another. Making voting more difficult takes away citizen consent and creates a democracy-destroying imbalance of power. Our founders did not have this in mind when they declared their independence from autocratic, one-sided rule.
America continues to be a work in progress. We need leaders now more than ever with courage and will to let all our voices be heard, unifying our diverse peoples, and moving us forward.
Jackson County voter information can be found at https://www.jacksoncountygov.com/192/Elections-Registration-Office.
Sincerely,
Babs McDonald
South Jackson
