Dear Editor:
I read Mike Buffington's column on the Senior Citizen exemption and had to chuckle. I told all the seniors in my development that you would write that exact article. But I was a bit disheartened by his assertion that a school tax exemption for Seniors was a pipe dream. I guess I still believe that there are people who write for papers that do research before putting pen to paper.
While researching other counties around Jackson County, one of the highest taxed counties in the state, we discovered quite a few pipe dreams exist. For instance, Hall Co, Gwinnett Co, Walton Co, Oconee Co, Cobb Co, Douglas Co, Paulding Co and Forsyth Co all offer full exemptions at various ages. Fayette Co cuts the school tax in half for seniors over 62. Other counties like Banks, Barrow, Madison and Clarke offer various discounts to seniors that Jackson County does not offer. So is it a pipe dream? Maybe we should ask these counties.
And while we are asking others how they are able to reduce the tax burden on their citizens, perhaps we should contact our neighbors at Jefferson City Schools. They have the 3rd best school system in the entire state of Georgia and manage to achieve this by spending roughly $1,400 less per student than Jackson County. Their millage rate is 3 points lower than Jackson County.
Instead of scaring people into thinking their taxes are going to go up if we take care of the seniors in our county, lets have honest and open discussions about how we can reduce the tax burden through responsible budgeting as well as stopping the 20 yr property tax exemptions we hand out to multi billion dollar companies that can afford to pay their property taxes.
Sincerely,
Jeremy Griffey
Jefferson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.