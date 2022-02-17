Dear Editor:
Over the past two years, all of our communities have been hit hard by the COVID-19 and economic crisis. We need experienced and qualified leadership at all forms of government that cares about people like me and my family while helping inflation get under control.
President Biden has nominated five such people to fill critical vacancies on the Federal Reserve Board - the most important economic institution in the country. We need these leaders to help keep the economy stable while addressing racial disparities in unemployment, and any risks to our financial system from climate change.
I believe that these nominees care about the needs of workers, community banks, and local communities and are fully capable of fighting the impacts of inflation. The Senate needs to move quickly and confirm this historic slate of nominees.
Sincerely,
Darren Mitton
