Dear Editor:
Martha Stewart went to prison for insider trading. She used information not available to a regular person like you or me.
Her problem was that she was not a U.S. Senator. She had no committee conveniently willing and able to officially proclaim her innocence and brush her transgressions away. Stewart couldn’t escape her ethical cloud of wrongdoing and paid a price for it.
Georgia’s two multimillionaire Senators, however, got a pass from a group of their own. They got cover for engaging in actions that would’ve put regular folks like Martha Stewart, you, or me, in jail.
When Senators Loeffler and Perdue argue that the Senate Ethics Committee cleared them of wrongdoing and the Justice Department found no evidence to prosecute them, take their claims with a heaping tablespoon of salt.
In 1,189 ethics cases heard from 2007-2019, the Senate Ethics Committee found not one senator guilty of an ethical breach. This group, composed of three Republicans and three Democrats, is the proverbial fox guarding the hen house. The same goes for any senatorial absolution by this particular U.S. Justice Department. Remember that Bill Barr is the Attorney General and Barr has publicly and repeatedly shown himself to be President Trump’s loyal servant and enabler. By extension, Republican Senators have nothing to fear from Barr's Justice Department as long as they continue to remain loyal to Trump.
Come on folks. We know this malarkey stinks to high heaven. If we vote for people with little to no ethics, we do so at our own peril.
Sincerely,
Robert Covi
Bogart
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.