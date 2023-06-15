Dear Editor:
For the most part, I agree with the logic and information presented in Mike Buffington’s column about senior tax exemptions.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Mostly cloudy...isolated thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High around 80F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: June 15, 2023 @ 10:05 am
Dear Editor:
For the most part, I agree with the logic and information presented in Mike Buffington’s column about senior tax exemptions.
However, I strongly disagree with his statement that seniors don’t live on a fixed income (OK, some don’t), and especially that nobody lives on a fixed income.
My income is SS and 2 pensions. The pension amount never goes up and after 12 years, it looks like chump change. My only increase in income is when Social Security increases and most of that is eaten up by a parallel increase in Medicare.
I can’t get overtime, get a promotion, move to a better paying job, or get a second job. My income is fixed. When I have to cope with inflation and thus higher prices for all goods and services, my ability to pay for basic living costs dwindles. Then if a huge tax increase lands on top of that, I find myself getting poorer and poorer.
I don’t think I should not pay school taxes, but I think my property value should not increase at this rapid rate. People coming to Jefferson and paying $425,000 for a house that cost $300,000 just a few years ago had to have had the income to support the taxes on that $425,000 value. I can’t because I live on a fixed income.
Sincerely,
Tina Jowdry
Jefferson
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.