Dear Editor:
I was excited when I read that Franklin County and other Georgia counties are getting $408 million “in state money” to expand internet access. This will be a boon to education and our economy and is to be commended. As I read the article, though, I noticed that Governor Kemp boasted he was proud that Georgia was leading the nation in “developing collaborative, innovative, and fiscally conservative ways to leverage government funding” to help Georgians.
In fact, the state money Kemp mentions came from the Coronavirus Relief Package passed in 2021 that appropriated $7 billion to all states to expand broadband. The bill was panned as socialism, communism, and inflation causing by Republicans, and not a single Republican in the House or Senate voted for it. Now, Kemp and other Republican officials nationwide are trying to take credit for it. Their rank hypocrisy is startling but hardly surprising.
Last week, the RNC (Republican National Committee) issued a decree that declared the Jan.6 riot where Trump supporters tried to overturn the election was “legitimate political discourse,” even though over a hundred Capitol Police officers were injured and five deaths resulted from the hours long attack. The Republican Party’s denial of reality and embrace of violence and authoritarianism are dangerous and a clear and present threat to our democracy.
Sincerely,
John Beasley
Lavonia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.