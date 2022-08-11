Dear Editor:
Updated: August 11, 2022 @ 11:46 am
Dear Editor:
Thank you for commenting on my written and verbal comments about the impact fees on new dwelling being considered by the Jackson County Board of Commissioners.
Four definitions about impacts to start:
1. Normal building fees. Listed fees and cost covering normal requirements when building - (water and sewer taps, drive ways, deceleration lanes, force mains, etc.) Paid by all new units during building process either to government or contractor.
2. Total Impact Cost – the total additional cost to government for each dwelling unit not covered by normal fees. Not easy to determine cost up front. Who will need to call EMS, Sheriff, animal control, etc.?
3. Impact Fee – The share of the “Total Impact Cost” to be paid by the new dwelling owner at application for building permit.
4. Taxpayer’s share – The “Total Impact Cost”, subtract the Impact Fee = Taxpayer’s share paid with property tax each year.
Using dollar numbers supplied by the county's consultant:
• $17,522.52 (Total Impact Cost per unit), subtract $3,049.79 (recommended Impact Fee per unit) = $14,472.73 paid by taxpayers for each new dwelling unit.
** I think that the Impact Fee Committee members did not have all of the information needed to make an informed decision. The Total Impact Cost was never presented in one place. They did a great job with information in hand.
Why should the taxpayers of Jackson County subsidize people wanting to move into our county (any impact fee less than “Total Impact Cost” leaves a balance paid by taxpayers)? We really have no idea who these people are. We do know who our taxpayers are.
The impact I’m discussing is only for the operation of the county government. The impact to the schools is additional.
The Impact Fee paid by each new dwelling and the balance of the “Total Impact Cost” paid by the Taxpayers will be voted on August 15, 2022.
Sincerely,
Tom Crow
Chairman
Jackson County Board of Commissioners
