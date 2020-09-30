Dear Editor: Thank you for all the articles regarding the SK facility. I believe this facility is the absolute worst thing for our area.
I would like to see the impact study, if one was done.
In today’s newspaper under “BOC approves budget, lowers Millage rate,” the commissioners made the $3.39 million from SK payments sound like it was taxes or new income to pay on the loan for the land they donated to SK.
If I had a $1.8 billion property in Jackson County times the millage rate, the taxes would be approximately $21 million. That is much more than $3.39 million that is only payment for property.
Also, I would like to know how many places between Soul and Commerce are there to build a battery plant?
Oh, I know, $320 million and no tax in Georgia.
The burden of schools, police, roads, and total infrastructure will fall back on the taxpayers here.
I am for progress as long as the cost are shared by the taxes firms should pay.
This is the worst thing for the county in my life time.
Sincerely,
Joe Craven
