Dear Editor:
My name is Ronald Carroll my son is Lawrence Carroll he is 17-months old.
On March 19, at 2:50 p.m., we arrived at Half Moon Petting Zoo in Bogart. Within the first 10 minutes, my son was attacked by a lemur.
We called an ambulance and my son was sent to Athens Regional. I contacted the authorities and the officer onsite was not very helpful.
Once we arrived at the hospital, the doctor had to contact the CDC as this is not a common accident. The hospital is very concerned with the animals and we need to have them tested for rabies, herpes, etc.
The petting zoo owner told the authorities these animals are not vaccinated. Jackson County animal control is not open on the weekend, so they would not help us.
We contacted the DNR and they also refused to help. The GSP and local law enforcement has done nothing and as far as I know, the petting zoo is still operating with these animals.
I would like to make my story public so no other family goes through what we are going through. My contact info is (404)960-6350.
Sincerely,
Ronald Carroll
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.