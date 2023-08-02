Dear Editor:
It was with great interest that I read Mike Buffington’s editorial from the last two editions of The Jackson Herald.
To quote from his column on July 19, “What we do today isn’t just for today, it will have lasting impact on the community for generations to come.” He also said, “If there was ever a time for local governments to be thoughtful about their policy decisions, now is that time. The long term unintended consequences of making the wrong choice now could echo for generations to come.”
I could not agree with him more. The proposed quarry in South Jackson County is a perfect example. The information that he quoted which you received from Citizens for South Jackson in his column on July 26 is correct: “The proposed Vulcan quarry, concrete, and gravel operation is directly on top of the largest of Jackson County’s four ground water recharge areas (GWRAs). GWRAs are defined as ‘those portions of the earth’s surface where water infiltrates into the ground to replenish an aquifer.’ This area accounts for about 50% of the total ground water recharge area in Jackson County.”
Tim Cornelison, former chairman of the Jackson County Planning Commission, said this in an email he sent to the county commissioners in June: “In summary it is my opinion, supported by an abundance of data, that this is potentially the worst possible place in Jackson County that you could consider putting a quarrying operation.”
Building the quarry on this site could pollute the aquifer that serves not only all the residential wells in the area, but the entire aquifer downstream from the site that serves Clarke, Oconee and counties south. Once polluted, the aquifer can’t be restored.
But this is just one of the potential disasters that would be created by letting this project move forward. Air pollution from particulate matter would blanket the area, creating numerous health issues for local residents. These can include pulmonary disease, heart failure and cardiac arrest among others.
How about truck traffic from the quarry? Gravel hauling trucks weigh up to 20 times the weight of a car or SUV. Not only are the roads around the proposed site not engineered to handle that weight, in a collision with a fast moving, extremely heavy truck, passenger vehicles, or a school bus full of children, don’t stand a chance. The only way Vulcan makes money is hauling the gravel to work sites. How many truck trips a day will be coming and going? 50? 100? 500? Remember, they want to build concrete and asphalt plants on the site as well, which only adds to the truck traffic.
It is also important to note, Vulcan Materials has a history of environmental and safety violations that they have been fined for at their operations around the country. Those can be viewed at this website,
This is just scratching the surface of the environmental disasters that building this quarry would create, there is not room for all of them in an email.
In Buffington’s column on July 26, he ended by saying, “Tough decision, this one.”
I could not disagree with him more. It’s a decision to choose a minimal amount of revenue for the county over the health and well being of its citizens. A decision to prioritize Vulcan’s money and profits over an environmental disaster that will affect this area for generations. A decision to prioritize the wants of a multi-billion dollar, multi-national company, that doesn’t care anything about the local community, over the property values of the family homes built in the area.
This is not a tough decision. It’s a no-brainer. Stop the quarry.
Sincerely,
Randy Durham
Resident of South Jackson County
