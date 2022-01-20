Dear Editor:
No matter where we live or our background, Americans want fair elections, where we all have the freedom to vote and make our voices heard on important issues such as providing affordable health care, creating good jobs, and ensuring quality education. For months, the American people have been calling for national standards to protect our freedom to vote, ensure fair representation, and get big money out of politics. The Freedom To Vote Act is proof that our voices have power in the halls of the U.S. Senate.
The Freedom to Vote Act is essential for fair redistricting: It bans partisan gerrymandering for congressional maps and helps ensure that all communities get the representation they deserve for the next 10 years and beyond.
We must demand that our Senators pass this bill that sets national standards for us to safely and freely cast our ballots, ensure every vote is counted, and elect people who will deliver for us. The U.S. Senate must do whatever it can to pass this important bill and that includes reforming the rules of the Senate if obstructionists won’t let the bill move forward. There is no substitute or compromise for this full bill.
Join me in supporting The Freedom to Vote Act and in urging our state’s Senators to do the same.
Sincerely,
Timothy Hudson
