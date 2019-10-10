Dear Editor: This is a response to Sonny Cheatham’s Sept 26, letter pertaining to police officer’s pay.
I have for years believed police officers should be well paid. I could never be a police officer, however, I respect them and their work very much. Police see the worst of human actions and must make tough decisions daily; they are our first line of protection for our community.
Sonny and I may have different political opinions, but on this issue I stand solidly with him. An appropriate salary for dedicated people that may support us with their lives is not an unreasonable request. Excellent pay results in excellent officers and excellent officers make a better community.
If more police pay results in reasonable tax increases, the benefits to us will out weigh the extra tax.
Sincerely,
William A. Dodd Sr.
