Dear Editor:
I am commending the Jackson County Board of Commissioners for their consideration of an extended housing development moratorium (“BOC may extend housing moratorium on September 20, September 8”).
The article claimed that developers will be harmed by this action. A developer’s purchase of land for housing development, however, does not guarantee under any circumstance that the land will be zoned for residential development if it is not already zoned as such. If a developer purchases land for development that is not zoned for development, they take a known risk.
Many of us are opposed to the type and speed of housing development that has been occurring. As noted in the article, more and more citizens are alarmed by the runaway housing development we have seen in Jackson County.
The BOC is right to pause this development so that a smarter housing development policy may be formulated. Every new housing development places more stress on our county’s budget and services, such as public schools, open space, recreation, public safety, and infrastructure (such as roads). Every new housing development further “Gwinnetizes” our county, destroying agricultural resources and the rural lifestyle we value. Profit should not be the ultimate measure of what our county’s natural resources are worth.
Although the editor appears to feel that planning for smart growth is not possible, other communities across the nation have done just that. Jackson County citizens deserve the best opportunity for a sustainable future and taking 12 months to study and recommend a better housing development policy is the right decision.
I urge Jackson County citizens to contact their commissioner in support of the extended housing moratorium or attend the BOC meeting on September 20 at 6 p.m. at the courthouse to show their support.
Sincerely,
Babs McDonald
Citizens for South Jackson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.