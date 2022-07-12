Dear Editor: What is good for the Congress of the United States should suffice for the Jefferson City Council.
The separation of church and state has always been paramount in the United States and has always been honored through the centuries, however, that is very different from the separation of God and state. From 1789 to the present, both the Senate and the House of Representatives have started each and every session with an opening prayer, reaffirming its faith in God as the Lord of our nation. Each has a full-time chaplain that either opens with prayer or has invited someone picked from the variety of religions in our nation to open each session. Our coins and paper monies have "In God We Trust" embossed on them and you could go on and on.
As a child growing up in the 1950s, each day in school, we started with the Pledge of Allegiance and the Lord's Prayer.
I don't think a person's prayer to our Lord should be relegated to a comment section after all other business and comments are discussed. It would be like an afterthought, a footnote, or even a "P.S." and everyone has leaving on their minds.
I salute Dawn Maddox, who is my Jefferson City Council representative, for her stance on this matter. She is not trying to make waves or create division, just trying to get it right. And it would not cost anything.
Sincerely,
Jerry Aultman
