Dear Editor: Last week on the opinion page, a letter to the editor asked the question, “Why would anyone vote for Trump?”
I would like to give my answer to that question.
I will vote for President Trump because I feel he is by far the best man for the job. I have lived through the administration of fourteen presidents beginning with FDR. From my own personal observation I believe .President Trump has done more for our country than any of the other thirteen with the possible exception of Ronald Reagan. He has lowered our taxes, strengthened our military, fixed the VA, stood up to China and North Korea, destroyed Isis, reduced federal regulations, and, among other things, lowered the trade deficit. He has started to secure our borders and would have done so if not for the opposition of the democrats. Under his administration our economy was the strongest ever until Covid-19 hit. Already the economy is making a great comeback. Although he has been severely criticized of his handling of the situation it would only be speculation to say someone else could have done better.
I will not be voting for Trump because I like him. In fact, he has some personality traits that I dislike. However I do not choose my mechanic because I like him. I choose him because I feel he can fix my car. I will vote for Trump because I believe he is on the right track to making America great again. I want to give him the opportunity to finish the job.
Now I have a question of my own. Why would anyone vote for Biden? It is my opinion they would vote for Biden if they want a leader who advocates higher taxes, more federal regulations, socialism, granting citizenship to 11 million illegal immigrants, open borders, kowtowing to other nations, a weak military, defunding the police, a large trade deficit, seizure of our firearms, killing unborn babies, and describes rioting, looting, and destruction of property as peaceful protesting.
President Trump is a leader. We may not always like the way he leads but he can get the job done. Joe Biden is not a leader but he will be a figurehead controlled by Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and the radical left. Joe Biden changes his position on the issues faster and more often than the weather changes in Georgia. Compare his position during the primaries to where he says he stands now.
Thanks for letting me express my opinion.
Sincerely,
Jack Lawson
Jefferson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.