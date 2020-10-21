Dear Editor: In his letter to the editor of Oct. 7, Ron Bridgeman asked the question: "Why would anyone vote for Trump?"
My answer: Because Trump does what he says he will do. He gets things done while donating his salary to various charities.
Trump reduced taxes, eliminated stifling regulations on businesses, opened up our economy and made it the best tin years prior to the worldwide pandemic.
Trump created the Space Force and strengthened our military, which was left depleted by Obama and Biden. He oversaw the final defeat of ISIS and reduced our military exposure worldwide, bringing out troops home. H move dour embassy to Jerusalem, something other presidents promised but couldn't get done. Trump strengthened our borders and made NATO members pay more of their fair share. He nominated judges and reformed criminal justice with the First Step Act.
Trump is not part of the Washington mess. His opponent has had 47 yers to enrich himself in it without any notable accomplishments. Trump will be re-elected and we will all be the better for it.
The alternative is a socialist degradation of our great country that will take years to recover from, if we are able to do so at all.
Sincerely,
Bill Curtis
Jefferson
